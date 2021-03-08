Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,489,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,024 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 711,361 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,810,000 after purchasing an additional 384,129 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cognex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cognex by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,332,000 after purchasing an additional 142,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Insiders sold 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,179,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $78.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.84. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

