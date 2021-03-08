Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $4,607,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Gartner by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $183.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $191.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

