Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 515.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,276 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 650,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,526,000 after acquiring an additional 523,237 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 776,826 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,457,000 after acquiring an additional 478,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,809,000 after acquiring an additional 430,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $61.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $71.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

