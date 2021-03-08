Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 410,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,704,000 after acquiring an additional 137,933 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.49.

IFF opened at $133.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $143.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

