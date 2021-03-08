Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 2,201.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,111 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in HUYA were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

HUYA stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92. HUYA Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

