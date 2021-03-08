Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $76.75 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

