Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €124.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €104.83 ($123.33).

ETR:KBX opened at €103.18 ($121.39) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 1-year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €109.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €106.44.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

