KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Stock Position Increased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 161.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $76,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $169,162.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 696,894 shares of company stock worth $13,088,521. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

KREF stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $19.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

KREF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.