Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Down 18.7% in February

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,960,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the January 28th total of 18,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

KGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “focus list” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 27.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 434,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,392,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.79. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.