Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $52.33 on Monday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $74.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.90.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

