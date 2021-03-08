King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.21 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $267.39 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

