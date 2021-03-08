King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 19,583 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 299.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,583 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 52,450.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $54.15 on Monday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $54.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,553. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

