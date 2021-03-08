KBC Group’s (KBCSY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reiterated their neutral rating on shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KBCSY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of KBC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $35.01 on Monday. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average of $31.95.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.
About KBC Group
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.
