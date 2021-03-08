KBC Group’s (KBCSY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reiterated their neutral rating on shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KBCSY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of KBC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $35.01 on Monday. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average of $31.95.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

