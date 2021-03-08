KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,785 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 10,651 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXD. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $75,829,000 after buying an additional 595,823 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after buying an additional 400,729 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $316,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $69,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $163.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.26. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $165.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

