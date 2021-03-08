KBC Group NV Purchases 626 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 38.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 10,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $264.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.27 and its 200-day moving average is $233.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $295.64.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.50.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

