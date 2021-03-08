KBC Group NV Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $535,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS opened at $98.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $100.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.