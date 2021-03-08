KBC Group NV Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

American Financial Group stock opened at $113.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average of $83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $114.60.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Vito C. Peraino acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

