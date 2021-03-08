KBC Group NV Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,473,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $4,810,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,254,945.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,937 shares of company stock worth $99,306,317. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $332.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.19, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

