Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,017,600 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the January 28th total of 7,503,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 802.3 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juventus Football Club in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of Juventus Football Club stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. Juventus Football Club has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It is also involved in licensing television and media rights; sponsorship activities; direct retail, e-commerce, and trademark licensing for the creation of products, as well as the marketing of additional services to fans; management of players' registration rights; sale of advertising space; and operation of a stadium and museum.

