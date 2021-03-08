Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Just Eat Takeaway.com has an average rating of Buy.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

