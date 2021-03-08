JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eiffage currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

EFGSY stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. Eiffage has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

