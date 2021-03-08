JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $570.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $495.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $450.78.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $450.14 on Friday. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.