JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.30.

BMBL stock opened at $61.65 on Monday. Bumble has a 52 week low of $57.53 and a 52 week high of $84.80.

In related news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd acquired 488,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham acquired 6,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

