JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€24.95” Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €24.95 ($29.35) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CS. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.41 ($27.55).

AXA stock opened at €22.00 ($25.88) on Monday. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.13.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

