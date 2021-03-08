JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.91

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.91 and last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 323094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,513.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,965 shares of company stock valued at $262,562. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft.

