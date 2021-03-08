Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 157.65% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LABP opened at $12.42 on Monday. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,902,453 shares of company stock worth $30,305,826.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

