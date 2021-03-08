Jade Currency 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00 (JADE)

Jade Currency (CURRENCY:JADE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Jade Currency has a total market cap of $40,830.17 and approximately $1.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jade Currency token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.66 or 0.00462743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00067286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00076158 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00081190 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00050567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.65 or 0.00450797 BTC.

Jade Currency Token Profile

Jade Currency’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,200,000 tokens. Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com

Jade Currency Token Trading

