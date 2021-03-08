Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Position Trimmed by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $42,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 95.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JKHY stock opened at $151.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.21. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

