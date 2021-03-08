Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ITRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.54 million, a PE ratio of -79.77 and a beta of 1.38. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Ituran Location and Control had a positive return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.