ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Danske downgraded shares of ISS A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

ISS A/S stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. ISS A/S has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

