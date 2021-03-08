iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $125.23 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.68 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.99.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.