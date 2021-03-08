IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 28th total of 184,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 517,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in IRIDEX by 5.0% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in IRIDEX by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 59,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in IRIDEX by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 146,178 shares during the last quarter. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a market cap of $90.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.20. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $8.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

