Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Rating Increased to Buy at HC Wainwright

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was upgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IOVA. JMP Securities upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $32.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average is $40.13. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

