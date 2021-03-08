Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the January 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of BSMT opened at $25.70 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,574 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.