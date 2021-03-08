Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 811,027 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invacare were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Invacare by 325.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invacare by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invacare during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Invacare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invacare stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Invacare Co. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $313.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $74,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,379.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $91,245. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IVC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

