Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Lifted to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$27.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$16.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of TSE ITP opened at C$24.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 21.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.86.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.