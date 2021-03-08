Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Lifted to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$27.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$16.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE ITP opened at C$24.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 21.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.86.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

