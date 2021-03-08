InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 4,400 ($57.49).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,042.86 ($52.82).

IHG opened at GBX 4,947 ($64.63) on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,161 ($28.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75). The stock has a market cap of £9.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,912.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,544.69.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

