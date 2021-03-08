Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Inter Parfums have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company delivered robust fourth-quarter 2020 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year. Further, sales were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while earnings beat the same. Moreover, management raised its 2021 view. We note that, Inter Parfums’ focus on product launches to boost assortment strength is noteworthy. In fact, it has an impressive product pipeline for 2021. Also, Inter Parfums is optimistic about its strategic partnerships with Origines-parfums and Moncler SpA. However, the company’s gross margin declined in the fourth quarter. Moreover, management expects to see slight increase in fixed costs for 2021 due to unwinding of certain steps that were undertaken in 2020 to minimize the impacts of the pandemic.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IPAR. Citigroup increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.14.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $71.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $76.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.08.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $158,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,400 shares of company stock worth $2,756,134. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after purchasing an additional 147,366 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 308.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 146,943 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

