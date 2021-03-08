Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Sells 185,000 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $1,258,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,500,924 shares in the company, valued at $574,606,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:RES traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,285. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in RPC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

