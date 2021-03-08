Insider Selling: Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Insider Sells $4,261,318.40 in Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $4,261,318.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,668,158.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Craig Gregory also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of Quanta Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,153.95.

Quanta Services stock opened at $83.12 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.19.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 612.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

