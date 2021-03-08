Insider Selling: Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) CEO Sells $438,480.00 in Stock

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) CEO Craig G. Blunden sold 26,100 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $438,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $16.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $126.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PROV. Hovde Group cut Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Provident Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

