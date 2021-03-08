Insider Selling: OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) EVP Sells $24,612.15 in Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) EVP Grace Vallacchi sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $24,612.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $23.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCFC shares. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,764,000 after buying an additional 501,517 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,069,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 5,844.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,993 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 742,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 108,577 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 636,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.