Insider Selling: OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) CEO Sells $61,033.51 in Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $61,033.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $23.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCFC. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

