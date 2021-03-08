Insider Selling: OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) CEO Sells $61,033.51 in Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $61,033.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ OCFC opened at $23.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.
OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCFC. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.
About OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
