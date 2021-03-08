Insider Selling: NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) VP Sells $211,295.00 in Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $211,295.00.

NorthWestern stock opened at $60.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $77.10.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 157.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 123.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 15.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

