Insider Selling: Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Director Sells $905,300.00 in Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:LYV opened at $89.81 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average is $65.93.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,979,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

