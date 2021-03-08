Insider Selling: Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Director Sells $164,094.15 in Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 27,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $164,094.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Msd Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 12,198 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $76,481.46.

On Friday, February 26th, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 26,212 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $163,562.88.

On Monday, December 7th, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 18,617 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $72,047.79.

Shares of ICD stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 6.98.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.56) by ($0.09). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 76.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -10.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.