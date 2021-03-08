Insider Selling: 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Sells 8,332 Shares of Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $375,523.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,805.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lisa A. Mango also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Lisa A. Mango sold 58,326 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,421,695.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $41.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $28,574,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 35,972 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 34,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ONEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

