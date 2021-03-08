Insider Selling: 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Sells $1,351,200.00 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,351,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $41.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of -22.86. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONEM. BTIG Research began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

