Insider Buying: Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX) Insider Acquires £76,000 in Stock

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX) insider Hans-Peter Hasler bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £76,000 ($99,294.49).

Hans-Peter Hasler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Hans-Peter Hasler bought 200,000 shares of Shield Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £74,000 ($96,681.47).

STX opened at GBX 39 ($0.51) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.85. Shield Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 153 ($2.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.23 million and a PE ratio of -30.00.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

