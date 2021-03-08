Insider Buying: PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) Insider Buys A$721,200.00 in Stock

PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) insider David Williams purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.40 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$721,200.00 ($515,142.86).
The company’s 50-day moving average is A$2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.44.
PolyNovo Company Profile
