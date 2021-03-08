Insider Buying: PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) Insider Buys A$721,200.00 in Stock

PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) insider David Williams purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.40 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$721,200.00 ($515,142.86).

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.44.

PolyNovo Company Profile

Polynovo Limited develops medical devices in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers NovoSorb Biodegradable Temporising Matrix, which is used in a fully debrided clean surgical wound to physiologically close the wound. It is also developing Syntrel hernia devices for hernia repair; breast devices in partnership with Establishment Labs; NovoSorb dermal beta cell implant in collaboration with BetaCell Technologies Pty Ltd; and NovoSorb drug elution depots.

